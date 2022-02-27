Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has insisted he had to sack Marcelo Bielsa in order to secure the club’s Premier League status.

The Yorkshire giants have ended Bielsa’s time in charge of the club in the wake of a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds have slumped to just two points clear of the relegation zone in the top flight as Bielsa struggled to tighten up his side’s defence amid the consistent leaking of goals.

Now the Argentine has been sacked, with Radrizzani insisting that he had no choice but to act in order to secure the club’s Premier League status.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club”, Radrizzani said in a statement.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

“The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status.

“Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Leeds are expected to appoint former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch to replace Bielsa and will hope the American can steer the side away from the drop zone.