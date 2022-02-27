Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has urged the Whites fanbase to have trust in owner Andrea Radrizzani in the aftermath of Marcelo Bielsa’s exit.

Bielsa has left Elland Road after a dismal season so far for the Whites and the 4-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur proved to be his last match in charge.

Radrizzani called the decision to let go of the manager the toughest he has made in his spell so far in Yorkshire and he will be eager to appoint the right man for the job so that the Whites avoid relegation.

Whelan stressed that he understands the feelings of the Leeds supporters, but he thinks that they should trust Radrizzani to do the right thing just as he did when appointing Bielsa.

The former Leeds star emphasised that right now is a moment for the Leeds fans to be united and not become further fractured.

Taking to Twitter, Whelan wrote: “I know there are lots of emotions out there right now but we trusted Mr. Radrizzani to bring in Mr. Bielsa and [he] has always put our club Leeds United first with values and the best for our club.

“Now is not a time of divide, it’s a time to stay strong and pull together.”

The Whites are looking to have a new manager by Monday and right now former Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is the frontrunner for the job.