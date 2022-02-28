Antonio Conte has insisted that his friend Andrea Radrizzani knows clearly what Marcelo Bielsa did for Leeds United and he understands why a change was made at Elland Road.

The weekend’s Premier League results produced one managerial exit in the shape of Bielsa, who was shown the door by Leeds chairman Radrizzani despite being a cult figure with the supporters.

Some fans are angry that Leeds sacked Bielsa, who turned the club from a middling Championship outfit into a Premier League side.

Conte is friends with Radrizzani and insists that the Leeds supremo knows the value of Bielsa’s work, but he understands that the Italian felt a change was needed.

“In every situation he [Bielsa] showed great integrity and honestly in football it’s not always you can find this type of person”, the Tottenham boss told a press conference.

“I’m really disappointed for this but on the other hand, I understand that the club has to make a decision and I know very well the owner and chairman.

“Andrea Radrizzani, he’s my friend and it was nice to read the words he used yesterday about Marcelo.

“He spoke about the mentality he brought to the club because he worked for three and a half years.

“After the first season when they lost the promotion in the semi-final they had a promotion and then a fantastic season and also this season they were out of the relegation zone, but I understand the club has to try to change a situation and the first person you can change at this moment is the coach.

“But for sure Andrea knows very well the value of Marcelo and what he did for this club in this three and a half years.”

Conte’s Tottenham effectively ended Bielsa’s time in charge of Leeds by inflicting a 4-0 thrashing on the Whites on Saturday, something which caused Radrizzani to act.

Leeds represent the club where Bielsa has enjoyed the longest spell of his managerial career to date.