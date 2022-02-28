Leeds United are worried that Marcelo Bielsa has left a mentally and physically tired team behind him for the next manager, according to the Daily Star.

The Whites decided to wield the axe on Bielsa’s hugely popular reign as manager on Sunday following a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League.

The Argentine’s sacking has not been popular amongst the majority of the Leeds supporters, amongst whom he enjoys cult status.

But the Leeds hierarchy believe the decision had to be made given the results and the way their season was unravelling.

And it has been claimed that Leeds are wary that the team left behind by Bielsa are mentally and physically tired for the last 12 games of the season.

The Leeds bosses are worried that Jesse Marsch will be taking charge of a squad who are mentally and physically spent.

One of the main factors that led to Bielsa’s sacking was his intense training methods that left the players tired.

With results not going their way, the team were looking dispirited towards the end of his reign.

Leeds are hopeful that Marsch will be able to do enough to rally the players and keep them in the Premier League.