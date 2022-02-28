Rangers legend Jorg Albertz is of the view that Gers duo James Tavernier and Ryan Kent should be on the shopping lists of some of the big clubs in Europe.

Both Tavernier and Kent started out their careers in England, but it is at Ibrox that the duo have shot to fame and achieved the most success.

While Tavernier has been at Ibrox since 2015, Kent joined initially on loan in 2018 and both played integral roles as the Gers lifted a much-awaited Scottish Premiership title last season.

Albertz thinks that there is no reason why Tavernier and Kent should not be subjects of interest for clubs in either England or Germany.

The Gers legend suspects the reason is that the Scottish top flight is looked down upon and thus it is felt they cannot replicate their form outside of Scotland.

“I heard on German TV on Thursday night that Rangers weren’t a “top shelf” team in Europe”, Albertz wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Maybe that’s why clubs here or in England haven’t tried to buy Tavernier.

“I don’t know but he should be on the list of many clubs when they’re looking for a right-back. His goals and assists record speaks for itself.

“Kent is the same, he should be on the radar of big clubs.

“Maybe they don’t watch Scottish football or expect more because they’re playing against the likes of Motherwell or Livingston.”

It remains to be seen if clubs will make moves to land Tavernier and Kent when the summer transfer window swings open.