Jason McAteer has expressed his strong belief that rival Premier League clubs will be looking to snare away Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool in upcoming transfer windows.

Kelleher deputises for Reds number 1 Alisson between the sticks and has been boss Jurgen Klopp’s first choice in domestic cup competitions.

The 23-year-scored the winning penalty on Sunday as Liverpool beat Chelsea to lift the EFL Cup trophy, in addition to keeping a clean in sheet in the clash.

Former Reds star McAteer has insisted that Kelleher is absolutely good enough to regularly play in the Premier League, and stressed he has rightly earned his position as the club’s number 2.

Asked whether he thinks rival Premier League clubs will look to snare away Kelleher from Liverpool in upcoming windows, McAteer told Off The Ball: “Absolutely, [he is Premier League standard], absolutely.

“I mean he has slotted in above Adrian and rightly become the number 2 goalkeeper.”

McAteer insists that rival Premier League clubs will be looking out to possibly snap Kelleher up from Liverpool in upcoming windows, given how much he has improved with the backing of goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and fellow custodians Alisson and Adrian.

“John Achterberg is there [to support Kelleher], he is like a professor of goalkeeping.

“John just never goes home; he just stays at the training ground and just studies goalkeeping.

“And he has got the backing of Adrian and he has got the backing of Alisson and they love him as well.

“They treat him as a proper character around the place and they have got their arm around the shoulder for him because they know it is difficult because game time is very limited, but I would certainly say Premier League teams will be looking out for him

“I would certainly say that.”

Liverpool are gearing up to lock horns with Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday at Anfield and it remains to be seen whether Kelleher will retain his place in the starting eleven.