Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed he is yet to try the famous Newcastle Brown Ale, but insists he is loving life in the north east.

Howe was handed the reins at Newcastle earlier this season when the club’s new owners decided to sack Steve Bruce as manager.

The former Bournemouth boss has impressed so far and managed to steer the Magpies out of the drop zone in the Premier League and they now sit in 14th in the standings.

There were worries amongst some that Howe, who spent no time in the game outside the south of England apart from a short stint at Burnley, may not settle in the north east.

Howe admits he has not tried the famous Newcastle Brown Ale yet, but insists he is enjoying life in the region and dubbed it an “amazing place”.

“If you know me, which you do, zero”, he told talkSPORT when asked how many pints of Newcastle Brown Ale he has had so far.

“But I am really enjoying the people and the place.

“It’s an amazing place to be, but the ale is not really my thing”, Howe added.

The Magpies are next in action on Saturday at home against Brighton, before they then head to the south coast to take on Southampton in a midweek fixture.