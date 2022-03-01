Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side need to have the mindset of winning the last ten league games of the season in order to retain the title.

The Gers squandered a golden opportunity to cut down Celtic’s lead at the top of the league table by just one point when they only managed a draw at home against Motherwell.

Rangers are still three points behind their Glasgow rivals and are facing the daunting task of chasing down a Celtic side who have dropped league points just once in more than two months.

Ferguson stressed that Rangers need to think that they need to win all of their ten league games in order to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

The former Rangers captain indicated that it might not happen but the players need to believe that and that mindset should be visible when they take on St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You have got to go in with the mindset of thinking Celtic will win all their games except the Old Firm games and you have got to win every single game.

“That’s the mindset Rangers got to have and that’s the mindset I would like to think they have got now.

“After what happened on Sunday, I am sure they are having a meeting, talking about it and listen, if we have to retain the title, we have got to win every single game.

“It is a possibility but you have got to go in with that mindset and that’s got to start on Wednesday night.”

Rangers’ away form has been poor in recent games but Van Bronckhorst will hope that it will change on Wednesday night.