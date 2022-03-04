Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has indicated that winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still doubtful for the Magpies’ clash against Brighton on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger has missed the last two league games due to a knock and even went outside England to seek medical help.

However, there is still no clarification over when the winger could return to action in Newcastle’s quest to survive in the Premier League.

Howe conceded that the Frenchman has not trained with the squad yet, but he is hopeful that he could join his team-mates on the grass today.

The Newcastle boss stressed that even if he returns to training there are no guarantees that he will be involved against Brighton on Saturday.

Howe said in a press conference: “Maxi hasn’t trained with us yet.

“We’re hoping he does today, but we’ll have to make a decision based on how he looks and his injury status after that training session.”

The Newcastle manager claimed last week that he would make a late call on Saint-Maximin last weekend before he was completely left out of the squad.

The winger has scored five times for Newcastle this season and has been one of their best players on the pitch.