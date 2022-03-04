Eddie Howe has hailed Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar for his performances and stressed his side will sit down with the player’s representatives shortly to discuss a possible contract extension.

Schar’s current deal at St James’ Park expires in the summer and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs at the moment.

The centre-back has become a regular in the starting eleven under Howe this season and has impressed with a string of strong performances.

And boss Howe has lauded Schar for his contributions in the backline and added he has also been working hard on the training pitch.

Howe stressed that his club are aware of Schar’s contract situation and made it clear they will sit down with his agent shortly to sort out his future.

“He [Schar] has defended very well”, Howe told a press conference.

“He’s another one that’s trained really well.

“We’re aware of his contract situation and we’ll be sitting down and discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

Newcastle are currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run in the top flight with Schar playing a key role in his team’s upturn in form and fans will be hoping he signs on the dotted line soon.