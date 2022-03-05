Former Leeds United star Neil Aspin has questioned Whites boss Jesse Marsch for leaving Patrick Bamford on the bench at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bamford returned from injury to claim a spot on the bench for the Premier League fixture, but despite Leeds trailing in the game in the second half, new boss Marsch did not call for the goalscorer; Leeds lost 1-0.

Former Leeds star Aspin insists that if Bamford was fit enough for a place on the bench then he must have been fit enough to come off it.

He admits that he simply cannot work out why Marsch left Bamford on the bench as an unused substitute when Leeds needed a goal.

“The manager has done everything I expected him to do for today’s game”, Aspin said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The only thing I can’t work out is, if Patrick Bamford is fit enough to be on the bench then he has to come on.

“He’s a goalscorer, we need goals, even at 0-0 we needed a goal.

“He is the most likely to get a goal and for me he has to come on.”

The loss at Leicester has left Leeds stuck on 23 points in the Premier League table, now from 27 games and Marsch will quickly switch his attention to his side’s Thursday night meeting with Aston Villa.