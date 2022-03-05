Rangers starlet Juan Alegria has revealed that he is eager to learn from Gers stars Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala, while admitting that Radamel Falcao was an early idol.

Alegria is a striker, just like Morelos and Sakala, and is currently on loan at Scottish Championship side Patrick Thistle after coming to Ibrox last summer.

The Colombian has already made two appearances for the Scottish Championship side so far, and he impressed for Rangers B team in the first half of the season.

Alegria namechecked Colombian legend Falcao as someone who he used to idolise when he was younger and at Rangers he follows another of his countryman, Morelos.

The hitman also pays attention when Sakala is employed as a striker and he is hoping to gain lots of knowledge from him and Morelos.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Alegria said: “When I was younger, always I looked [up] to Falcao, Radamel Falcao.

“Today, here in Rangers, I look at Morelos.

“When Sakala plays as a striker, because I want to learn from them, and I think they have been doing good work and I have many things to learn from them.”

Alegria will be hoping that he is able to impress on loan with the Jags and is able to follow in the footsteps of Morelos and Sakala, who have a combined 27 goals and ten assists this season.