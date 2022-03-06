Rangers legend Jorg Albertz has insisted that it would be mightily annoying for the Gers if Celtic reap the rewards of their efforts to improve Scotland’s UEFA coefficient.

The Gers have reached the Round of 16 of the Europa League for three successive seasons now, while in that same time the Hoops have only gone as far as the first knockout stage.

Starting from next season, the Scottish champions will enter directly into the group stage of the Champions League due to the boost in coefficient rankings garnered by Rangers’ work, and yet it is Celtic that are leading the title race.

Albertz instructed the Gers players to ask themselves how annoying it would be for them that if in exchange for all of their hard work, Celtic were rewarded.

The Gers legend advised the current team to push on ahead and try to overtake Celtic to enjoy the benefits of their own hard work.

“The league title and European progress are always linked now because of the UEFA coefficient system”, Albertz wrote in his Daily Record column.

“And I’d say to the Rangers players, how annoying will it be if – after building up Scotland’s points by reaching the Europa League last 16 for three years – they didn’t win the title and Celtic took the rewards?

“Rangers has done more than any other club in the country recently to ensure that this season’s winners go straight into the Champions League group stage.

“So for every supporter, it would be hugely disappointing if they’re not rewarded for all that hard work.

“It would be heartbreaking – but that’s the way it would be.

“Gio [van Bronckhorst] and the boys can’t think about it that way.

“It would be a negative mindset.

“They have to think positively and believe that, after building up those points, they can benefit themselves by winning the league.”

While winning the league title remains the most straightforward way of guaranteeing Champions League qualification, winning the Europa League would also see the Gers in next season’s group stage.