Inter assistant Massimiliano Farris believes that a good result at Anfield against Liverpool this week can act as a springboard for the rest of the season for the Nerazzurri.

The Serie A side are in a tight title race with AC Milan and Napoli, while their Coppa Italia campaign is also finely balanced as they are on equal terms with their city rivals going into the second leg of the semi-finals.

Not so finely balanced is their Champions League campaign as they are trailing Liverpool by a two goal deficit going into the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Farris though is sure that the match against the Reds will be an exciting one and the Milanese club will give their all to win it.

The assistant coach thinks that the game against the Reds can act as a springboard for the Serie A side and give them a good base for the rest of the season.

Speaking to Inter TV, Farris said: “The match with Liverpool will be beautiful.

“We will play it: we start from a disadvantage, but this match can be a springboard to finish the season in a great way.”

For the Reds, they will aim to make sure they avoid any comeback from the Italian side, who have a record of two draws and one win and loss each in their four games since the first leg.