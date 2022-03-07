Garth Crooks has insisted that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe should be named as a candidate for manager of the season and hailed the club’s hierarchy for getting all their major decisions correct following their takeover.

Howe became the new Magpies hierarchy’s manager of choice as a replacement for Steve Bruce at the club to guide them out of the drop zone.

Newcastle have found a rich vein of form under the 44-year-old and are currently riding an eight-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, and in the process have climbed to 14th in the standings.

Former top flight star Crooks feels Howe has done a great job in leading his side away from the relegation spots and insists he should be a candidate for the manager of the season award.

Crooks also heaped praise on Newcastle’s new owners for getting all their big decisions right following October’s takeover from Mike Ashley.

“It’s not that long ago Newcastle were in the bottom three and fighting for their lives”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“I don’t know who is advising the new owners but they have got all the major decisions absolutely spot on since their arrival at St James’ Park.

“As for Eddie Howe, he must be a candidate for manager of the season.”

Howe is currently nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month award for February in which he led Newcastle to three wins and a draw in four outings.