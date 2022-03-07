Jamie O’Hara has expressed his strong belief that if Newcastle United continue to perform the way they are doing at present and invest heavily in player recruitment in the summer, they can finish above Manchester United next season.

Following a winter transfer window that saw Newcastle spend around £90m in player recruitment, they have managed to find form under boss Eddie Howe and are currently enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

While the Magpies have climbed away from the drop zone and have taken encouraging steps towards ensuring their top flight survival, Manchester United suffered a setback on Sunday in their top four hopes as they were thumped 4-1 by Manchester City.

Former top flight star O’Hara believes that if Newcastle continue to perform the way they are currently doing under Howe and splash the cash in the summer to make more quality additions to their squad, they can finish above Manchester United next season.

Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick and his players have come under fire for their display against the Citizens and O’Hara insists the club have lost their never-say-die mentality.

“You look at Newcastle now with the way they are playing, they are performing, the money they are going to spend in the summer and you have got a manager in Eddie Howe, who I think has all of a sudden got his sort of magic factor back again”, O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“I look at Newcastle and think if they continue that sort of way that they are going, and they invest £300m-£400m in players in the summer, they can finish above Manchester United.

“The mentality at Manchester United is just not nowhere what it used to be.

“It is like they accept getting beat.

“That was never an option ten years ago.”

Newcastle’s hierarchy are already plotting plans to spend big in the forthcoming window, while Manchester United are currently on the hunt for a new permanent manager.