David Meyler has lauded Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for making massive improvements when it comes to tracking back and helping out more in defence, something he struggled to effectively do in the past.

Alexander-Arnold has been on the receiving end of criticism at times this season for failing to track back and leaving too much space on the flanks for the opposition to exploit as he moves further up the pitch to help out in attack.

The right-back registered his eleventh Premier League assist this season in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against West Ham United at the weekend, but also earned plaudits for his contributions at the back, which included a goal line clearance.

Former top flight star Meyler has lauded the Reds star for his increased work-rate in defence and being more willing to track back.

Meyler stressed that Alexander-Arnold is the best attacking full-back in the world and insists he has made massive improvements in the defensive side of his game, as is evident from his display against the Hammers.

“It is more of his defensive work rate, he is getting back quicker, he is getting himself into better positions where in the past he was kind of getting there five, six or seven seconds too late, he is already out of position, but now he is getting back quicker”, Meyler told Off The Ball while discussing improvements in Alexander-Arnold’s game.

“Then he is solid, they are able to then deal with the situation, you see that with the goal line clearance [against West Ham].

“In the past Trent probably would have never been in that kind of situation, but that is obviously something he has worked on.

“Like there is no doubting his ability going forward.

“He is the best attacking full-back in the world.

“You have seen that with his goals and his assists.

“But certainly, he has massively improved going back.”

Liverpool are gearing up to host Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday and fans will be hoping Alexander-Arnold will have another good day at work.