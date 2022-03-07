Richard Keys has hailed new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch for the impact he has had on his squad in a short time, making them more solid in defence while keeping their shape.

Marsch took over at Leeds last week, replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the helm following his departure from the club owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League that has resulted in them being locked in a relegation scrap.

Although Marsch was unable to lead the Whites to a win in his first game in charge as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Leicester at the weekend, they did not suffer defensively, as they had been doing in Bielsa’s final few games in charge.

And former Sky Sports anchor Keys has lauded Marsch for making Leeds look like a proper footballing outfit on the pitch in quickfire time, making them defend better while also maintaining their shape.

Keys added that he hopes Marsch sticks to keeping the style of football he wants to see from his side simple and gets the basics right for the remainder of this season.

“Well done Jesse Marsch”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“It took him four days to get Leeds looking like a team again.

“I expect to hear a lot coaching-jargon going forward – but the start point was simple – ‘defend well – keep our shape – and hit them when we can’.

“They deserved more out of the game at Leicester.

“Marsch seems to be a likeable guy.

“Let’s hope he gets it right. And keeps it simple.”

Leeds will return to the pitch on Thursday when they host Aston Villa in the top flight and Marsch will be determined to get his side back into the win column then.