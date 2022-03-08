Leeds United Under-23s interim head coach Andrew Taylor has insisted that he is enjoying and embracing his new role at the club and revealed that his fellow academy staff have helped him settle in.

Taylor has been handed the temporary reins of Leeds Under-23s squad with former head coach Mark Jackson being promoted to a first team role under new boss Jesse Marsch.

The 35-year-old was able to lead his team to a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town in the Premier League Cup on Monday, and in the process they have managed to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Taylor has revealed that he enjoyed his first game in charge of the Whites’ youth team and stressed he is embracing the challenge of managing them.

The Under-23s boss added that he has had a lot of help from his fellow staff members at the club, which has helped him settle into his new job.

Asked whether he enjoyed being in the dugout, Taylor told LUTV: “Yes, it was good, it was good.

“It has been quite whirlwind of a few days, something that I was not quite expecting but it has happened.

“I am enjoying it; I am embracing it.

“The staff here have been fantastic and helping me and guiding.

“Yes, I am the lead coach and I am in charge but Pudge [Michael Pujdak] and Alessandro [Barcherini] and George [Bell], everybody else, they have really helped me settle in.

“Helped [with] things [to] try and remain as calm as possible, which is difficult when you have got change in the first team as well.

“But yes, it has been really enjoyable.”

Taylor previously worked as the loan manager at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether he will get the Under-23s job on a permanent basis.