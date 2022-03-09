Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he spotted improvements in Leeds United under new manager Jesse Marsch in their defeat against Leicester City.

Leeds sacked Marcelo Bielsa towards the end of last month and brought in Marsch to take charge of the side and arrest their decline that could end up in relegation this season.

The Whites have lost five of their last six league games and Marsch did not get off to an auspicious start as well with a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

But Gerrard insisted that he spotted certain tactical changes to Leeds under the new manager and believed they could have easily got something out of the game based on their performance.

His Aston Villa side will take on Leeds on Thursday and he conceded that there were improvements in the Whites’ performance against Leicester and is certain that the Villans are in for a tough game.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “You could see at the weekend that there were slight changes, in terms of tactics. Personnel-wise, it won’t be too much different.

“We know we’re in for a tough game.

“Watching Leeds at the weekend, they could have quite easily have got something out of the game.

“They were very dangerous going forward and we know they’ve got great attacking players.

“They didn’t give too much away the other end either, so there was an improvement from afar.

“I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get the Elland Road crowd right behind him, it’s his first home game.

“We have to be ready and prepared for that. It’s got all the makings of being a fantastic game.”

Leeds have only won three of their last 15 league games and are desperate for points ahead of playing Aston Villa.