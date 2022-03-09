Tony Dorigo has revealed he is impressed with the tactical tweaks Jesse Marsch has made to Leeds United’s defending in set-piece situations, diverting from the man-marking system they played under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites have conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season and their defending from dead ball situations came under scrutiny when Marsch’s predecessor Bielsa was in charge.

Although Leeds fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Leicester City in Marsch’s first game in charge, they did not suffer defensively at the King Power Stadium, unlike in their last few outings under Bielsa.

Former Leeds star Dorigo is impressed with how Marsch has made changes to his team’s defending from set-piece situations, turning away from the pure man-marking system employed by the club’s former boss.

Dorigo stressed that Marsch’s system of dealing with set-pieces, which is a blend of zonal marking and picking up individual opponents, is the best way for Leeds to approach defending.

“I was impressed with our set-pieces [against Leicester]”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Sometimes, with the man-to-man marking, it was too easy for teams to play against by simply bunching up together and then your five or six players are trying to find their man and keep to him, but you end up running into each other and it’s an absolute mess.

“We came unstuck with that a few times whereas on Saturday we had that solid line in the area and a blend of zonal and picking up.

“For me, that’s the best approach.”

Leeds are set to host Aston Villa in the league on Thursday and fans will be hoping Marsch will be able to mark his first home game in charge by leading his side to a win.