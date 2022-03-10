Fixture: Southampton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team to take on Southampton in an away Premier League fixture this evening.

The Magpies are on a good run of form and have risen up to 14th in the league standings, with the threat of relegation quickly receding for the side.

They have the second best record in the league taken over the last six games, with 16 points collected, a total only bettered by Liverpool.

However, Newcastle have won just once away at Southampton since 2004 and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have not lost at home since September. Joelinton misses out through injury, while Allan Saint-Maximin is ill.

Martin Dubravka lines up in goal for Newcastle this evening, while at the back Howe selects Emil Krafth and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn the central pairing.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock slot into midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes, while up top Newcastle have Jacob Murphy, Ryan Fraser and Chris Wood.

If Howe needs to try to change the flow of the game he can look to his bench, where options include Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Southampton

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle