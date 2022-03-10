Fixture: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and substitutes to welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road in the Premier League this evening.

Jesse Marsch, appointed by Leeds after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked, lost his first game in charge at the weekend with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City.

The American was pleased with his side’s performance however and has high hopes that they can beat Aston Villa tonight to boost their survival hopes.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-3 draw at Villa Park in February.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo operate as full-backs. In central defence, Leeds have Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Daniel James.

Marsch has options on the bench if he wants to make changes tonight, including Patrick Bamford and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford