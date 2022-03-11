Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon is of the view that the Whites players still look as if they have Marcelo Bielsa in their heads.

Leeds produced a pitiful performance at home on Thursday night as Aston Villa dominated their way to a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch has lost both his league games as Leeds manager and has so far failed to arrest the slide down the league table that started under Bielsa.

Kilgallon conceded that the American has not had the time he needs to really nail down his processes and tactics at Leeds and feels there is not enough time for him to change much about the Whites team.

He indicated that the Leeds players look confused on the pitch as while they are trying to implement Marsch’s plans, Bielsa’s instructions and methods are still very much in their heads.

Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds following the loss against Aston Villa: “There has not been that much time for Jesse to go and get it right.

“You don’t have time to come in and change everything, you just can’t as there is not enough time for that.

“It looked like a team that was trying something that Jesse might have put, but still have Bielsa shouting at them in their heads.”

Leeds’ home game against Norwich City on Sunday is likely to become one of the most important games of the season for both clubs in they seek to survive.