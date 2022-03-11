Matt Kilgallon has lambasted Leeds United for their performance in their 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa and insists that they were at least good to watch under Marcelo Bielsa, even when they were losing games.

Villa hammered Leeds 3-0 at Elland Road and pushed them closer to the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League this season.

Jesse Marsch has lost both his opening two league games as Leeds manager and is already looking desperate as he looks to get the club out of their current rut.

Kilgallon conceded that the level of performance was more worrying and stressed that it would not have happened under Bielsa even if they were losing games under the Argentine as well.

He stressed that Leeds were still creating chances and were good to watch under the Argentine despite the poor results, but Marsch’s team were never in the game against Aston Villa and gave up once the second goal went in.

The former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Would that performance be the same under Bielsa? I don’t think so.

“I know under Bielsa they were losing games but that was a poor one tonight. Would they have got away with that with Bielsa in charge? Would it have been like that? I don’t know.

“It’s tough because Jesse has obviously just come in and hasn’t had the time to stamp his mark down but that was a performance I haven’t seen for a long time from Leeds.

“Normally, when they were losing at the start of the season, they were going for it, they were still getting chances and it was still good to watch.

“But after that second goal went in around 60 minutes the game was over and before that, they were never really in it.”

Leeds will host Norwich City at Elland Road on Sunday in what could become one of the most important games of their season.