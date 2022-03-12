Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he never understood the clamour for Allan McGregor to be dropped and was delighted with his performance against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night.

McGregor’s performances recently came under the scanner due to a few high profile errors that led to Rangers dropping points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

There was a clamour from some for him to be dropped from the starting eleven, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst kept his faith in the veteran goalkeeper and he produced a top performance in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rangers’ 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade gives them a clear edge in the tie, but McGregor did well to keep a clean sheet as well, including saving a penalty against the Serbian opponents.

Ferguson stressed that he struggled to understand the clamour for the 40-year-old to be dropped as he remains one of the best goalkeepers in Scotland despite the errors.

He insisted that the mistakes pushed McGregor to get better and he was happy to see him prove his critics wrong against Red Star Belgrade.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “First and foremost, there has been a bit of a clamour, for me, for Allan McGregor to be taken out of the team because he made some mistakes over the last couple of months.

“But I said, be careful what you wish for as he is one outstanding goalkeeper.

“The penalty save was top class and he made another four or five throughout the game and he just proved what a top-class operator he is.

“He has made a few mistakes over the last few months, which is very unlike him but he is his own biggest critic.

“That would have spurred him on further.”

Rangers will hope McGregor keep his form going when they take on Dundee in the Scottish FA Cup on Sunday. 4:20