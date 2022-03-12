Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that the atmosphere at Red Star Belgrade is something the Gers players are likely to enjoy and stressed that their job is to remain professional and complete the job in Serbia.

A 3-0 win at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie has given Rangers the edge ahead of the second leg in Belgrade next Thursday night.

Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium is known for creating intimidating atmospheres on European nights and many teams have crumbled at the famous stadium.

Ferguson experienced playing on Red Star Belgrade’s home turf during his playing career and admitted that Rangers must prepare for a hostile environment from the crowds to the law enforcement officials inside the stadium, who will be out to intimidate the opposition.

But he stressed that players enjoy that sort of atmosphere and the experienced players in the Rangers squad will be ready to face it.

He insisted that given the result in the first leg the Rangers players just need to be professional to get the job done in Belgrade next week.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show when asked what Rangers can expect in Serbia on Thursday night: “It’s hostile, there is no doubt about it.

“But as a player, they are the sort of atmosphere and stadiums that you want to play in.

“They will try and intimidate them and I am sure the Rangers players will know that beforehand.

“It’s a long and dark tunnel, the guards are all standing there with their vests on and their helmets and their guns.

“As a football player I don’t mind that and once the game starts, it will be normal when you play in Europe – the flairs, the fireworks etc. are going off throughout the game.

“I loved that as a player and Giovanni [van Bronckhorst] will mention that and the experienced guys will expect that.

“I don’t think that will worry the Rangers players, all they need to do is go over there and be professional.”

If they can get the job done in Belgrade, Rangers will reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since being the losing finalists in the UEFA Cup in 2008.