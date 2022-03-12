Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has admitted that his ultimate aim is to win the Ballon d’Or, but insists he is not getting carried away about the target.

Mane is in the midst of a Liverpool season that has already yielded a trophy in the form of the EFL Cup and the Reds remain in the hunt for an historic quadruple.

The winger though is already in his possession another winner’s medal in the form of the Africa Cup of Nations, where while playing for his country Senegal, he was named the Player of the Tournament.

Mane thinks that as a footballer he is naturally attracted to the highest honours available and thus he wants to win the Ballon d’Or, but it is not something occupying his mind right now.

Speaking to French magazine France Football, Mane said: “I’m so hungry that I stay on the lookout for what’s good and beautiful to achieve.

“And the Ballon d’Or is necessarily a part of it.

“But I don’t want to talk too much about it now.”

After winning the Africa Cup of Nations, Mane wants to go one step further and clinch the World Cup with Senegal, which the Reds star thinks would put him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

“The World Cup is my new dream”, Mane added.

“But before that, we will have to qualify, but I want to believe in somewhat crazy projects and the one that consists of winning the World Cup with Senegal is one of them.

“If we succeed, of course, I will get closer to all the players who are considered for the Ballon d’Or every year.

“If I win the World Cup, I think it will become a goal, yes.”

Mane has previously finished as high as fourth in the Ballon d’Or voting, in 2019, and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp urged Mane last month to perform at a level where he can be in the conversation for the award.