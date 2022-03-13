Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to take on struggling Norwich City at Elland Road this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side arrive at Elland Road sitting rock bottom of the Premier League and having a goal difference of minus 44; they have also lost their last six games on the bounce.

Leeds start as firm favourites to see off the Canaries, but Marsch will have to make do without Junior Firpo, who has a knee injury.

Defender Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips remain on the sidelines.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Marsch picks Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente in the centre.

Midfield sees the American opt for Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich, while Raphinha, Daniel James and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

Marsch can turn to his bench if he wants to make changes, where his options include Jack Harrison and Robin Koch.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Koch, Bate, Harrison, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt