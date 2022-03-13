Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Magpies are on a superb run of form in the Premier League and beat Southampton 2-1 away from home in midweek; victory today would put Howe’s men on the verge of breaking into the top ten.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Chelsea run out 3-0 winners at St James’ Park, while Newcastle have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

Howe is without Joelinton this afternoon, but is able to welcome Allan Saint-Maximin back to the bench.

Martin Dubravka slots in between the sticks for Newcastle, while in defence Howe selects Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles in the centre.

Midfield sees Newcastle start with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron, while Jacob Murphy supports Chris Wood.

Howe has options on the bench to shake things up, including Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Murphy, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, De Bolle