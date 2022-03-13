Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has compared today’s game against Norwich City to a final because of its significance to both sides’ Premier League fate this season.

The Whites have lost both of their first two games under Marsch and are now only six points above the Canaries and two above 18th-placed Burnley.

Today’s game could turn out to be pivotal in how the relegation battle turns out and it has been afforded the status of a six-pointer by both fanbases.

Marsch is glad to have a short turnaround from the game in midweek, a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, as it means the players will not have time to wallow in their misery.

The Whites boss is approaching the game against the Canaries like it is a final because of its importance and he is positive that his players are focused on getting a result.

“We will, though, use the adversity of the set-back to get better”, Marsch wrote in Leeds’ matchday programme.

“We have a short turnaround from Thursday to today’s game, which can be a good thing, as it doesn’t allow us to dwell too much on the negative result in midweek.

“Today against Norwich City, we know it is like a final and we have to try and get a result.

“The players want to achieve positive results and do well for you the fans and themselves.”

A win would see the Whites head five points clear off the relegation zone, but a defeat would see them remain in their current position, but with the Clarets having two games in hand over them.