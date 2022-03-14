Matt Kilgallon has insisted that he is confident in Leeds United avoiding relegation this season based on what he has seen from their performances so far under new boss Jesse Marsch.

The American replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road towards the end of last month with the Leeds hierarchy deciding that he is the man to be charged with steadying the ship and helping the club maintain their top flight status.

Although Leeds suffered defeats in their first two top flight outings under Marsch, they were able to register a crucial 2-1 win at home against fellow strugglers Norwich City on Sunday, increasing their lead over the drop zone to four points.

Former Leeds star Kilgallon has revealed that he is confident the Yorkshire giants will be able to avoid the slip down to the Championship this season based on what he has seen from their first three performances under Marsch.

Kilgallon stressed that Leeds have a group of top players in their squad, including Patrick Bamford, who he sees playing a key role in the remaining games of the season and added they did not look like a team struggling in the relegation zone in the first half against the Canaries, playing unbelievable football.

Asked whether he is confident in Leeds’ chances of top flight survival based on what he has seen in Marsch’s first three games in charge, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds post the Norwich clash: “I think so.

“I have always said that it is very hard when you are losing games and confidence-wise.

“There are top players in that dressing room and good lads as well, real good lads and they have got the potential.

“First half today was unbelievable.

“Some of the goals they could have had, just missed at the end but the play up to it, that is not a relegation team, how they play.

“That is a proper [Premier League team].

“And I know they have doubts, they just need to put it together now.

“Few players back, Bamford key for me, key for me to have him fit and playing and they will be fine.”

Leeds are set for a tough test on Friday when they visit Molineux to take on Europe-chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight.