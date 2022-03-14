Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon is of the view that Joe Gelhardt still has a lot of questions to answer about the defensive side of his game, amid calls for him to have a bigger role.

Gelhardt came off the bench in injury time to score the winner on Sunday as Leeds registered a crucial 2-1 win over fellow relegation candidate Norwich City.

Although the 19-year-old eventually got on to the pitch, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch decided to not bring him in at half time when striker Patrick Bamford was taken off and instead opted to play winger Jack Harrison.

A large section of the Whites faithful have been calling for Gelhardt to be given game time whenever Bamford is not on the pitch and Kilgallon acknowledged why the fans want that as he has been handful for the opposition whenever he plays, making things happen on the pitch.

However, the ex-Leeds man stressed that Gelhardt is still young and has a lot left to prove about the defensive side of the game, but added he has plenty of time to really show his all-round game and possibly nail down a starting role at the club.

“Joffy has done great when he has come on but he is a young lad”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds while discussing suggestions that Gelhardt should always be bought on when Bamford is taken off or should be starting when the senior striker is unavailable.

“This [Norwich clash] is a massive game.

“Is he ready to come on after 45 minutes and do a job?

“He scores goals and he is a handful but there is the other side of it where you have got to defend as well.

“Does he know enough of the game just yet?

“It is coming, let us have that right, it is coming and he is going to get it with experience and he has come in and they are probably looking after him a little bit, but he does come on and he causes mayhem every time he comes on, basically he always does something.

“But maybe they just thought Harrison was better, [Max] Aarons pushes on a lot does he not?

“He is an attacking full-back and maybe he [Marsch] was thinking ‘right I have to go and do a job against him.

“But yes, I can see what the fans see there, but plenty of time for that boy, let me tell you.”

Having registered their first win under Marsch, Leeds will now look to build more momentum with another win on Friday when they travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league.