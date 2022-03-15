Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has hailed young Archie Gray after he scored in the Whites Under-23s Premier League 2 win over Manchester United.

The Yorkshire giants were playing host to their rivals at Elland Road in front of a bumper crowd and did not disappoint.

Leeds ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the Premier League 2 clash and Gray grabbed his side’s third goal with a long-range effort, catching the Manchester United goalkeeper out of position.

🤯 “You beauty! Archie Gray take a bow!” pic.twitter.com/MOOdhg9VdU — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 15, 2022

Archie is the great nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray and his father is former White Andy Gray.

And Radrizzani is delighted to see the next generation from the famous family impress for Leeds.

The Leeds supremo took to Twitter to write: “The future is bright…..another Gray in the house #MOT #family.”

Archie has already been in and around the first team set-up and has been named on the substitutes bench twice in the Premier League this season, against Arsenal and West Ham United.

The attacker will now be bidding to catch the eye of new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and it remains to be seen if he will appear in the Premier League for the Whites this season.