Leeds United are expecting a bumper crowd at Elland Road tonight for their Under-23 Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The two clubs share a heated rivalry, which is often termed the battle of the Roses, in line with the historic clash between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Manchester United beat Leeds in a brilliant game in the Premier League last month in front of a capacity Elland Road, with the atmosphere and the rainy conditions adding to the occasion.

Tonight Manchester United Under-23s will visit their Leeds counterparts at Elland Road for an Under-23 Premier League clash.

And Leeds are expecting a big crowd for the Under-23s game at Elland Road tonight given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Leeds Under-23s have played twice this season at Elland Road and on both occasions around 10,000 people attended the games.

The ticket sales suggest for the Manchester United game suggest that the 10,000-mark will be again touched or even breached tonight.

Leeds are towards the wrong end of the league table, where they sit one point above Blackburn in 12th, and two points ahead of Chelsea in 13th.