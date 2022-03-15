Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on the club’s scouting department for getting it right with Luis Diaz in the January transfer window.

The Reds beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to sign the Portuguese winger from FC Porto in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool originally planned to sign him next summer but Tottenham’s move for him forced the Reds to go out and get him in January.

He has seamlessly fitted into the system at Liverpool and has already looked like a great signing for the Reds moving forward.

He has two goals from ten appearances for the Merseyside giants and Klopp is happy to speak about a player who has been in England for a few weeks and has already made an impact.

The Liverpool boss believes there is a lot more to come from Diaz and congratulated his recruitment department for getting their scouting spot on with the winger.

Talking about Diaz, the German said in a press conference: “It’s good. It’s fine we speak about him, he’s been here a few weeks.

“An incredibly good start, his age, [at this] stage of his career…he can improve a lot.

“It’s just cool how he’s settled as a boy and a player.

“Our part was we scouted the right boy.”

Diaz is likely to be in the team when Liverpool take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night.