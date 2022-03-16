Ian Rush has revealed that Luis Diaz reminds him of Luis Suarez in the way he twists and turns on the pitch, although he admitted the Liverpool new boy might never be as prolific in front of goal as the ex-Reds hitman.

Diaz was the Reds only signing in the January transfer window, arriving at Anfield from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The winger has started five of Liverpool’s last six Premier League games, scoring two goals in the process, including one in their 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Liverpool legend Rush is impressed with Diaz’s start to life on Merseyside and revealed he reminds him of former Reds marksman Suarez, with his agile movement on the pitch.

However, Rush admitted Diaz might never be as prolific as the Uruguayan when it comes to scoring goals as he is more of a creative presence up front than a pure finisher.

“Every time he [Diaz] got the ball [against Brighton] he looked lively”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“He’s starting to remind me of Luis Suarez, with the way he twists and turns.

“He might never be as prolific as Suarez, but you don’t have to be a goal machine to be a great forward.

“I was an out-and-out goalscorer whereas Kenny Dalglish was a different type of forward, and I think Diaz fits more in to that creative role from what I’ve seen of him so far.

“I think he’ll contribute a decent goal return once he fully settles, but he’ll probably get more assists than goals.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping Diaz will go from strength to strength in the remaining games of the season as the Reds push on with their quest to seal a quadruple.