Jacob Murphy has admitted that he is sick of having hit the woodwork three times in the Premier League this season, the most by any Newcastle United star.

Murphy has played in a wing-back role and in his natural position on the right wing for Newcastle this season and in 23 league outings, he has managed to score one goal and set up another.

However, the 27-year-old has been unlucky not to add to his goal tally in the current campaign, having hit the woodwork three times, more than any other Newcastle player.

And Murphy has admitted he is sick of seeing his efforts to score being denied by the post three times this season, a statistic that is the most by any Magpies player this term.

Murphy stressed he is taking solace in the fact that he is getting into good areas up front and is getting his shots off, but he does not want to talk about having hit the woodwork so often.

Asked about hitting the wood work three times this season, Murphy told NUFC TV: “I do not even want to talk about it because I am sick of it.

“Fourth time lucky I suppose.

“Hopefully the next one hits the post and goes in.

“Yes, it is annoying, but the only thing I would say, at least I am getting in the positions, getting the shots off.

“Yes, I will get the rub of the green, hopefully one game soon.”

Newcastle are set to take on Everton in the league on Thursday and fans will be hoping fortunes will change for Murphy in front of goal soon.