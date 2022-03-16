Leeds United interim Under-23s head coach Andy Taylor is delighted that his players put in a performance against Manchester United that will have the Elland Road faithful hopeful for the future.

The youth side took on Manchester United in the Premier League 2 and came out 3-0 winners on the night in Taylor’s second match in charge of the Whites.

Leeds’ side featured the likes of Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell, all players who have featured for the first team.

Taylor thinks the support his Under-23s side receives from the Leeds fans is spectacular and is thankful that the fanbase cheers them on in addition to the first team.

The interim boss is glad that his players showcased a display that will make the Whites’ supporters think to themselves that they have just witnessed the future of their club.

“It’s class”, Taylor said to the Yorkshire Evening Post post-match about the support from the Leeds fans.

“It’s brilliant.

“As a club, we know what the support is like for the first team.

“That filters down into the under-23s.

“It’s fantastic for us as staff and it’s also fantastic for the players to experience that level of support and they were great tonight.

“I’m just really pleased that we put on another performance for the fans who can then go away and say ‘I’ve just watched hopefully the future of Leeds United.”

The Whites have now won three of their last five Premier League 2 games, losing only once, and it has taken them to 11th in the table.