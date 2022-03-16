Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson feels that Manchester City will now think the Reds will catch them at the top of the table after Jurgen Klopp’s men won 2-0 at Arsenal.

The first half of the Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium was a close affair, but Liverpool were at their ruthless best in the second half and scored twice through goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal had no answer and Liverpool claimed all three points to move to within just a point of league leaders Manchester City.

Lawrenson thinks that Manchester City’s emotions will have completely flipped through watching the game and he now believes the Citizens will feel they will be caught by Liverpool.

“Manchester City were probably thinking at half time that Liverpool would not win and may get a draw”, Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

“Now they will be thinking these fellas are going to catch us.”

The Liverpool legend also thinks that the Reds will take big delight from having kept a clean sheet at Arsenal.

“They will be delighted because they have kept a clean sheet and it has been a collective effort”, Lawrenson added.

Liverpool have scored a whopping 75 goals in just 29 Premier League games this season, a total which is seven more than Manchester City have managed.