Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds saw Manchester City drop points on Monday evening and victory in north London tonight would cut the gap to the Citizens to just one point.

However, Liverpool face a tough ask to earn all three points in north London as they take on an Arsenal team who have won their last five league games on the bounce.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is without defender Kostas Tsimikas and midfielder James Milner, who are absent due to illness.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this evening, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the German tactician fields Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino