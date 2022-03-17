Fixture: Red Star Belgrade vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia this evening.

The Gers hosted the Serbian giants in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie last week and grabbed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Ibrox to take control of the tie.

They are now bidding to get the job done in the second leg and book their spot in the last eight of the competition.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, while opponents Red Star Belgrade were made to work hard to register a 2-1 win in the Serbian top flight over second bottom FK Metalac.

This evening Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst picks Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and John Lundstram, while up top Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss can look to his bench to change things if needed and his options include Aaron Ramsey and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Red Star Belgrade

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Diallo, Ramsey, Sands, Wright, Roofe, Sakala, Barisic, King, Lowry, Arfield