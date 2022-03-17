Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play Everton at Goodison Park this evening in the Premier League.

A fine run of form has eased relegation fears at Newcastle, who are now nine points clear of the drop zone, and they are instead looking up at breaking into the top ten.

If Eddie Howe’s men can do what they did the last time they visited Goodison Park, when they ran out 2-0 winners thanks to a Callum Wilson double, then they will move up to 12th.

The Magpies also won the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, coming out with a 3-1 victory in February.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle tonight, while in defence Howe selects Emil Krafth and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar in the centre.

In midfield, Howe starts Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Ryan Fraser support Chris Wood.

The Newcastle boss has options on the bench if needed, including Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff