Wolves boss Bruno Lage has claimed that Leeds United look like a more patient team under Jesse Marsch, despite still sticking to their pressing principles.

Marsch scored his first win as Leeds boss last weekend when his side grabbed an injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Elland Road.

Leeds are still 16th in the league table and are still not away from the danger of being relegated from the Premier League but the three points provided some reprieve.

The Whites are set to face Wolves on Friday night and ahead of his side hosting Leeds, Lage conceded that he has spotted a few changes in the way they are playing under Marsch.

He stressed that Leeds are still pressing high, but they are being more patient and are waiting for the right moments to apply the pressure with a better defensive organisation.

The Wolves manager said in a press conference: “Change we can see.

“When they press, they wait a little bit. They’re more patient. They wait for the ball to go into certain places.

“But they still come to press high.

“They defend one against one. Some players change position a little bit.”

Leeds will hope to get a result from their trip to Wolves and start putting distance between themselves and the bottom three.