Former Scotland international Davie Provan has conceded that he finds Rangers’ inability to replicate their European performances in domestic football baffling.

Rangers are having another great season in Europe and are favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time since making the final in 2008.

They beat Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the playoffs and have a 3-0 lead over Red Star Belgrade ahead of the second leg of their last 16 tie in Serbia tonight.

However, their domestic form has been inconsistent and they have fallen three points behind Celtic in the league table after leading the standings until the winter break.

Provan finds the duality in Rangers baffling and does not understand how they can be so inconsistent in domestic football while being brilliant in Europe.

He believes it must be a massive source of frustration for Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as well.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It’s a bit of a mystery to me how this Rangers side can slip up domestically and yet save their best work for the European arena.

“They did it under Steven Gerrard as well, some fabulous results under him.

“I suppose the galling thing for GvB would be, they can’t seem to transfer their European performances into their domestic.”

Rangers did manage to book a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup by beating Dundee on Sunday.