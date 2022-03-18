John Barnes is of the view that Kalvin Phillips is one player that would suit Liverpool but admitted the Leeds United star is unlikely to leave Elland Road as he is happy there.

Phillips saw his stock rise owing to an impressive debut season in the Premier League with Leeds, during which he also earned his maiden call-up to the England national team.

The Whites star is highly rated in England and it has been claimed several of Leeds’ Premier League rivals are keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool legend Barnes is of the view that Phillips would suit the Reds, given that he is a hardworking midfielder that plays with high intensity.

However, Barnes admitted that he does not necessarily see the Three Lions star signing for Liverpool as he is happy at Leeds.

“Kalvin Phillips would suit Liverpool’s midfield”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“If you are a hardworking, strong midfield player who plays with high intensity – then you’ll suit Liverpool.

“If you’re more technical then you’d suit Manchester City [better].

“He won’t necessarily sign for Liverpool because he’s at Leeds and is happy, but in terms of if he’d suit Liverpool – then absolutely!”

There have been suggestions that potential suitors could step up their interest in Phillips if Leeds fail to maintain their top flight status this season.