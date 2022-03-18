Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft is of the view that Liverpool will be very pleased at having drawn Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final, even if they do not admit it.

Benfica were considered to be the underdogs in the Round of 16 against Ajax, but scraped by with a narrow 1-0 victory in the second leg after drawing the first leg.

The Portuguese giants are currently third in the league, a whole 12 points behind runaway leaders FC Porto, while the Reds are in the race for the Premier League title.

Fjortoft believes that the Reds will be delighted at having drawn the Portuguese club in the quarter-final even if they will pretend not to be.

“Liverpool won’t say they are happy”, he wrote on Twitter.

“But they are.”

By getting Benfica in the draw, Liverpool have avoided both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who knocked them out in the last two Champions League seasons.

The Reds have also avoided English rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, with the former also competing with them for the Premier League title, as well as German giants Bayern Munich, who they could nonetheless meet in the semi-final.