Brad Friedel has advised Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch to make sure he has someone alongside him who can guide him in the English game after he came under fire for a post match huddle.

Marsch attracted attention by organising a post-match hurdle following his first game in charge against Leicester City, a match his side narrowly lost 1-0.

As an American manager in the Premier League, Marsch is a rarity and he has admitted his cause has not been helped by the TV series on fictional American coach Ted Lasso.

Friedel, an American himself, has warned Marsch about doing something out of the box because he feels that it might add fuel to the fire.

The former Premier League goalkeeper feels Marsch would do well to add someone familiar with English football to his backroom staff; Leeds do have former Under-23s coach Mark Jackson as part of Marsch’s staff.

“When you’re American, you’re up against it a bit in the Premier League. So I wouldn’t do things to put any fuel on the fire at all”, Friedel told the BBC.

“Bob Bradley got a lot of stick early doors and his reign didn’t last a long time.

“I saw Jesse’s huddle at the end of the match at Leeds and it’s important that if you’re an American coach going over there, that you quickly get someone from the UK that you trust or knows the system, to help you through the cultural nuances; what is and not accepted by the media and the fans.

“I think it’s important that you get someone on your team that can help you through ‘how do you answer the press in certain ways?’ – not the words you use but how you talk to them and how you talk to the players.”

Marsch has so far managed to guide Leeds to two wins, with victories over Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.