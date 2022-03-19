Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has stressed that the never say die attitude of the current Whites team is the effect that Marcelo Bielsa left on them.

Leeds came back from two goals down to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Friday night and opened up a seven-point lead over teams inside the relegation zone.

The Whites have scored back-to-back wins and both of them came through crucial injury-time winners against Norwich City and Wolves, respectively.

Newsome is happy with the response he has seen from the Leeds team to their adverse situation and stressed that there is a real sense of camaraderie and togetherness in the squad.

He believes the never say die attitude is the effect of Bielsa and is pleased to see that the Leeds players have carried it forward even under a new manager in Jesse Marsch.

The former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Togetherness, belief, understanding and believing that the man beside you is going to his job and put a shift in.

“That never say die attitude, the attitude to keep going until the very end.

“We can’t forget that is a hangover from Marcelo Bielsa, he brought that into the football club.

“And the boys, to be fair to them, have carried it on, they have carried it forward and they have shown in the last two games what they are made of.”

Leeds will return from the international break with a home game against Southampton at Elland Road at the start of April.