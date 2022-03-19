Joleon Lescott has insisted that Leeds United are going to survive in the Premier League and pointed out that they have games coming up where they can be confident about picking up more points.

Back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Wolves have allowed Leeds some breathing space in the league table and they now have a seven-point lead over teams in the relegation zone.

Leeds now have a two-week period before they will play again after the international break when they host Southampton at Elland Road.

Lescott stressed that Leeds are going to be fine and will manage to avoid relegation by the end of the season.

He admitted that it will not be easy, but he feels the teams below them are struggling more at the moment and insisted that they have a few more winnable games coming up in their run-in.

The former defender said on Premier League TV after the result at Wolves: “I think they will be fine.

“I don’t think it’s as easy as it looks, but I think it’s more of a default.

“There are a lot of teams there who are fighting and struggling.

“I think they will look at Watford and Brentford, believing they can win.”

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League standings on 29 points after back-to-back big wins.